Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $611,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IWM opened at $206.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

