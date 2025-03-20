Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 26.5% – Here’s Why

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 26.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 172,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 116,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Trigon Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$9.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.67.

About Trigon Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.