Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 26.5% – Here’s Why

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 26.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 176,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 116,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

