Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $523.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

