Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.36. 225,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 252,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.