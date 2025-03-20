Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.36. 225,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 252,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.
Several brokerages have commented on TGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.
