Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Posts Earnings Results

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

Shares of TCI traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.55 million, a P/E ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at $61,258,464. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

