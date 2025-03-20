Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $350.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $286.32 and a 52-week high of $422.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

