TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.83. 154,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 934,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.
TORM Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14.
TORM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
