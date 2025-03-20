Top Value Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

Intel, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Boeing, PDD, iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value, often indicated by lower price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors in these stocks typically expect the market to recognize the company’s true value over time, potentially leading to price gains and stable dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 99,063,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,543,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,593,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,330,530. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $11.88 on Wednesday, hitting $173.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,565. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.41. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.53.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.80. 9,873,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,500,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,582,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,131,078. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded up $7.24 on Wednesday, reaching $242.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,067,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $525.78. 2,176,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $528.38.

