Top Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – March 18th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Sarepta Therapeutics, Rigetti Computing, and American Airlines Group are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to publicly traded companies whose market capitalization falls between small cap and large cap companies, typically ranging from around $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks often represent firms with balanced prospects, offering a mix of growth potential and relative stability compared to the more volatile smaller companies and the well-established market leaders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. 56,392,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,159,854. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 135,002,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,269,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Shares of SRPT traded down $25.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,980,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 58,868,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,032,227. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,796,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,261,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

