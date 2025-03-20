Top Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, Indivior, Canopy Growth, and Gibraltar Industries are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of cannabis and its derivatives. These stocks can represent investments in medical or recreational marijuana ventures and are often influenced by regulatory changes, market demand, and evolving public perceptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Tilray stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,182,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,326,474. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $607.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,594. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Indivior stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,360. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $180.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.87. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. 46,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.20.

