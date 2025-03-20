Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 303,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,614.0 days.
Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance
TTUUF stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $6.99.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
