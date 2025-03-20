Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 303,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,614.0 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

TTUUF stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.