Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.31 Million Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 281,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of GoodRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $11,295,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,680,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 943,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $3,259,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -159.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDRX

GoodRx Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.