Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $521.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $544.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

