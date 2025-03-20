Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 9,783.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 461,893 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 972.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $31.59 on Thursday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.35.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

