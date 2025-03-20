Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,058 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.54 and a one year high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

