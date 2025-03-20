Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Stephen Fredette Sells 47,073 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 47,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,648,967.19. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,491,773 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,808.19. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 300 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,505.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 274,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Toast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 155,212 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

