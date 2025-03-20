TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$52.27 and last traded at C$52.30, with a volume of 173158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total transaction of C$1,979,776.00. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

