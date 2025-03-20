Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Announces Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,436. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

