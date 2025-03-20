Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($2.00)-($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.65). Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -2.000–1.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $340.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.28. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $27.13.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $2.75. The business had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.55 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.