Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($2.00)-($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.65). Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -2.000–1.250 EPS.
TITN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $2.75. The business had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.55 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
