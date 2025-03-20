Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,396 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.85% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $61,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $37,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,578.75. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,095. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

