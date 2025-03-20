Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $50.75 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,385 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.84% of UGI worth $50,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after buying an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,861 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 2,050.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UGI by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 318,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

