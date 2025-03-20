Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,036 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $61,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $867,906,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,543,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,633,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 139,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

BATS COWZ opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

