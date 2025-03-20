Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,478 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.25% of Grand Canyon Education worth $59,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.9 %

LOPE opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

