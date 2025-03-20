Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $44,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,306,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,887.7% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPLG stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

