Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 8,595 Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 8.16% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $56,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.01.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

