ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Acquires $14,982.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Friedman purchased 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $14,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 367,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,627.60. The trade was a 1.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ThredUp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,367,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 872,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ThredUp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

