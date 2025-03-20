Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$270.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE TRI opened at C$244.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$204.57 and a 52 week high of C$260.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$244.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$236.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total transaction of C$568,432.59. 69.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

