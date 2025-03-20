The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Insider Purchases £9,964.50 in Stock

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) insider Erna-Maria Trixl acquired 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,964.50 ($12,962.79).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

TRIG traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.80 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 9,248,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,665. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.65. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.20 ($1.39).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

Featured Stories

