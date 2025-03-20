The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Insider Sells $16,427.78 in Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Mannarino sold 646 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $16,427.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,349.18. The trade was a 28.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The GEO Group Trading Up 6.8 %

GEO opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $36.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

