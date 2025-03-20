TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Veritas

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

