TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Veritas

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TFI International
TFI International Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks Flying Under the Radar—But Not for Long
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.