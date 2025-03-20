Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 55,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after buying an additional 4,374,746 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Tesla by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $235.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.12.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

