Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 193.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $534,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 283,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $114,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.12.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $235.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

