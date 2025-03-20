TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$126.00 to C$140.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TerraVest Industries traded as high as C$144.50 and last traded at C$139.83, with a volume of 44080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$131.04.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

