TerrAscend (TSNDF) & The Competition Critical Contrast

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TerrAscend to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
5.8% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TerrAscend
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3.00
|TerrAscend Competitors
|315
|259
|605
|34
|2.30
Profitability
This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TerrAscend
|-23.95%
|-31.48%
|-11.40%
|TerrAscend Competitors
|-98.15%
|-2,439.03%
|-14.56%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TerrAscend
|$317.33 million
|-$95.54 million
|-1.68
|TerrAscend Competitors
|$1.22 billion
|-$827,419.35
|7.11
TerrAscend’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
TerrAscend has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s competitors have a beta of -19.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,060% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
TerrAscend beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
