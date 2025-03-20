Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Short Interest Update

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.93. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Get Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF makes up 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 7.29% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.