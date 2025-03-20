TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 103,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. TEGNA has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

