Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $71.93 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 299,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,928,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Ariston Services Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VB stock opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

