Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 556,443 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,443 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $157,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.