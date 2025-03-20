Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $63.99 Million Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,699 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.25% of Veralto worth $63,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTO opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

