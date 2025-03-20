TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 217,539 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

