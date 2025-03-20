TAP Consulting LLC Sells 487 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $225.47 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.81 and its 200 day moving average is $258.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

