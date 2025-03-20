TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 71,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 117,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 13.5 %

CALF opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

