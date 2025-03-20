TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

