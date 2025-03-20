TAP Consulting LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,752 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHJ stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.