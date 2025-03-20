TAP Consulting LLC Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.11.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

