TAP Consulting LLC Buys 2,981 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

