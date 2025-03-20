Talos Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Talos Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,545,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 5.8% of Talos Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.