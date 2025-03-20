Talos Asset Management LP Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Talos Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. NetApp makes up approximately 1.1% of Talos Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Boston Partners grew its position in NetApp by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,867,000 after purchasing an additional 729,394 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after acquiring an additional 654,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $64,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $738,280,000 after acquiring an additional 453,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,948,917 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $228,492,000 after acquiring an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,375,824.46. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,282. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,759. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

