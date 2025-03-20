Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,210,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,617,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 478,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
