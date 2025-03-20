Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,210,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,617,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 478,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

